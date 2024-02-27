Atascadero Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new team members

Workforce development professionals will assume roles as program managers

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of two new program managers to its team, making a step forward in fostering workforce development support throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Eryk Nappi and Kim Wybanga, both seasoned professionals in workforce development and community engagement, will assume the roles of program managers. Drawing from their backgrounds, they will spearhead initiatives aimed at bridging gaps, educating small businesses with layoff aversion assistance, grant funding opportunities, and facilitate meaningful relationships across the region.

Nappi’s background in business development and strategic partnerships uniquely positions him to drive collaboration that strengthens ties between local businesses, workforce resources, and job seekers, according to the chamber. “His approachability and solution oriented nature will play a pivotal role in shaping the chamber’s workforce agenda driving positive change throughout the county,” wrote the chamber in a press release.

Wybanga brings experience with program design and implementation, honed through years of experience and service in workforce development. With a focus of inclusivity, she is ready to lead efforts in connecting the North County communities with valuable resources and training opportunities ensuring that no small business is left behind in support of economic prosperity, according to the chamber.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eryk and Kim to our team,” said Josh Cross, president and CEO of the Atascadero Chamber. “Their passion for workforce development makes them invaluable assets as we work to educate business owners of the existing programs and resources available… many of them at no charge.”

For more information about workforce development, contact the chamber at (805) 466-2044 or email eryk@atascaderochamber.org or kim@atascaderochamber.org.

Share To Social Media