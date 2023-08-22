Atascadero Chamber program helps 32 North County businesses get online



Chamber’s goal is to help 100 businesses by Dec. 2023

– A newly launched program has already helped 32 North SLO County businesses. Through Get Your Business Online, a program offered by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, owners of small businesses in North County can establish an online presence by creating and managing their own websites. The program is being led by Jose Guadarrama, the chamber’s bilingual program manager.

Intake assessment, basic website training, sign-up forms, and a range of helpful digital tools and resources are provided for free, while businesses will need to pay for domain and hosting costs. Information can be found at www.getyourbusinessonline.co.

“What really moves me is witnessing the instant joy on our clients’ faces as we reveal their new websites,” Guadarrama, “I also enjoy teaching businesses how to run their websites by using their phones. A lot of people are surprised by how fun and easy it is to use the digital tools we provide, and they feel proud of their achievements. It feels really good to help them get better at using technology and to watch their confidence grow.”

Steven Beck, owner of Loma Seca Vineyard, says he is grateful for the program. “I contacted Jose to discuss improvements to my website including updating the look, adding content and footage of the vineyard, and offering a reservation tab to increase visitor engagement. The website looks much more professional now, is fully functional and mobile-friendly. I was very happy with the outcome and believe it will ultimately improve my business,” said Beck.

The program can help all types of businesses. “This program was just what I needed to take my business to the next level and get the word out about our educational programs,” said Kristina Horacek of AV Montessori and Oakwood Enrichment Academy. “All the steps of setting up a website seemed very daunting, and I didn’t know where to start. I am so grateful to Jose and the Atascadero Chamber for this boost, and for a website that I can be proud of! Their support made the process so easy.”

The next steps for the program involve expanding its reach to more clients. Guadarrama is inviting the public to help. “I invite all of you to become champions of local entrepreneurship. If you’re aware of businesses in North SLO County that could benefit from our complimentary services, please reach out. Your recommendations are more than just suggestions, they’re catalysts of transformation that carve a lasting mark on our business community.”

Connect with Guadarrama at jose@atascaderochamber.org or (805) 466-2044 to book a consultation.

