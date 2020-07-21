Atascadero chapter of the AAUW awards scholarships to ten local women

–The Atascadero Chapter of the American Association of University Women recently awarded ten scholarships for women continuing their college education. A total of $8000 will be awarded this year from fundraisers organized by the group. New this year is The Georgie Arnold Scholarship, given to a student whose goal is a career in education. Ms. Arnold was a long-time member of AAUW. This year’s recipient is Emily Ford, a Templeton graduate who plans to become a teacher.

The other nine recipients of scholarships are as follows:

Julia Arroyo, a nursing major attending Cuesta College. She is a graduate of Atascadero High School.

Nicol D. Juarez, majoring in Business at Cuesta College. She attended Paso Robles High School and received a GED from San Luis Coastal.

Cosette Gible, majoring in math with a dance minor at Cal Poly, SLO. She attended Templeton High School.

Alexandra van Ehrenkrook, a double major in Music and Environmental Studies. She attended Templeton High School.

Kambria Galindo, majoring in Biology at Cal Poly, SLO, to become a veterinarian. She graduated from Dallas High School in Oregon.

Maria Contreras, a Criminal Justice major at Cuesta College. She attended Paso Robles High School.

Carolina Hill, majoring in Math and Science at Cuesta College. She attended Atascadero High School.

Kelly Garcia, a nursing major at Cuesta College. She attended Canyon High School.

Celia T. Leon, a Business Administration major at Cuesta College. She attended Templeton High School.

Share this post!

email

Related