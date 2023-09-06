Atascadero City Hall hosting tribute to late Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin

Martin was born and raised in Atascadero, served as executive director of the Atascadero Main Street Association

– The City of Atascadero invites the community to a celebration of life tribute to Paso Robles Mayor, Steve Martin, at Atascadero City Hall reception area starting Sept. 8 through 26. This tribute is a way for the Atascadero community and its residents to bring a card or come in and leave a note for Martin’s family.

Mayor Steve Martin was born and raised in Atascadero, and it is well known that both the former Mayor of Atascadero, Tom O’Malley, and Mayor Steve Martin had themed themselves as the Dos Alcaldes (the two mayors) as they both served as mayors for two different cities at the same time, both with their roots here in Atascadero.

“For Steve, the Dos Alcaldes was more than two friends serving as mayor,” said O’Malley. “He has a vision for this region, and I appreciate that he and Mayor Heather Moreno continued that tradition, working together on things like expanding the reach of ECHO to Paso Robles and improving access to broadband for the North County.”

Martin was very involved in both communities and prior to his time serving as the Mayor of Paso Robles, he was executive director of the Atascadero Main Street Association. He helped to establish events like Winter Wonderland and worked to create a synergy of Atascadero’s Downtown to help the local businesses succeed.

“Mayor Martin truly cared about Atascadero and not just because it was his hometown,” said Mayor Heather Moreno. “He knew that collaboration would help our entire region thrive and he always made sure we were a part of the bigger picture from the beginning of any major project as opposed to an afterthought. He will forever be in our hearts.”

Martin was involved in many non-profit organizations and most recently performed in the 2022 “Dancing with our Stars” to help raise money for multiple local non-profits.

This tribute will provide the opportunity for residents, friends, work associates, and anyone who had the pleasure of working with Mayor Martin during his time here in Atascadero to send their regards to the family. The Memory book and items collected will be brought to the Martin family on Sept. 26.

Atascadero City Hall is located at 6500 Palma Ave. and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Share To Social Media