Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival returns

Festival is a one-day event on July 4 at Atascadero Lake Park

–The annual Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival will take place on Sunday, July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. Celebrate freedom and Independence Day lakeside under giant shady oaks with three great musical acts on an evening of music, food, drinks, vendors, family fun, kids’ amusements, and playground.

The festival in previous years was specifically Bluegrass music, this year it was renamed the Atascadero 4th of July Music Festival to include more varieties of “Americana” music. Americana music shares the diverse and varied musical traditions that is the musical fabric of the United States, which includes folk, gospel, country, blues, rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and other musical influences.

Music begins at 4 p.m. with Bremen Town, followed by Brad Elijah and ending with the Way Out West Band. Bremen Town is a Central Coast Americana folk band and a crowd favorite, an eccentric group made up of Jim Highland, Thomas Zaldivar, and Kaytee Greenaway. Brad Elijah is a singer-songwriter bringing his unique sound to the lineup. Elijah has traveled throughout the nation singing in different venues, weddings, conferences, night clubs and more. He loves singing and sharing his love for music to all ages and has written over 300 songs.

Elijah and his wife Eileen and three children live in Templeton. He is a Pastor at Newday Church in Paso Robles. The festival ends with the Way Out West Band, which has “Ameripolitan” roots in country, a tight harmony, and a hot swing to their set. The band features Nashville transplants, Valerie Powers on vocals and percussion, and Kelly Powers also on vocals, lead guitar, and fiddle. Wayne Pearson, a local rancher on acoustic guitar, Bob Hamilton, a pedal steel guitarist, and Vance Gibbon, on bass.

General Admission is free, however, to be closer to the music, there is a reserved VIP area for $10 per person. To secure the coveted front row seats it’s $20 for VIP Plus. Tickets are available online at Atascadero4thofJuly.org.

This is an annual fundraiser for Atascadero Colony Days. For sponsorship or volunteering, email info@colonydays.org.

