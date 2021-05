Atascadero girl reported missing found safely

–Atascadero girl Alyssa Keithley was reported missing by friends and family over the weekend. She was last seen on Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. traveling on a scooter with a backpack. As of Monday, she was found and returned home, according to a spokesperson for the Atascadero Police Department.

No further information is available.

