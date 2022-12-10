Paso Robles News|Sunday, December 11, 2022
Atascadero Greyhounds compete for State Championship tonight 

Posted: 9:32 am, December 10, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason
Atascadero Greyhounds on the offence.

Atascadero Greyhounds on the offense.

Greyhounds have 10-4 record going into the game

– The Atascadero Greyhounds host the San Gabriel Matadors Saturday night for the State Championship in high school football in their division.

The Greyhounds enter the game with a record of 10-4. They lost their first three games, before turning their season around and advancing through the playoffs to the title game.

Atascadero Greyhounds compete for state championship

Fans have packed the stadium at recent games.

San Gabriel is 12-3. The Matadors were 2-3 in the conference, but have not lost a game in the playoffs.

Last Saturday, the Greyhounds beat Colusa 21-0 on a rainy night in Northern California. The Greyhounds only passed the ball twice in the game. Saturday’s game in Atascadero is expected to be the same.

Greyhound makes a catch for 40-yard touchdown.

Greyhound makes a catch for a 40-yard touchdown.

Coach Vic Cooper says his players are anxious for this game, and the opportunity to be State Champions in football.

Coach Vic Cooper on the field.

Coach Vic Cooper on the field.

Tickets to the game are available here.

