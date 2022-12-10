Atascadero Greyhounds compete for State Championship tonight

Greyhounds have 10-4 record going into the game

– The Atascadero Greyhounds host the San Gabriel Matadors Saturday night for the State Championship in high school football in their division.

The Greyhounds enter the game with a record of 10-4. They lost their first three games, before turning their season around and advancing through the playoffs to the title game.

San Gabriel is 12-3. The Matadors were 2-3 in the conference, but have not lost a game in the playoffs.

Last Saturday, the Greyhounds beat Colusa 21-0 on a rainy night in Northern California. The Greyhounds only passed the ball twice in the game. Saturday’s game in Atascadero is expected to be the same.

Coach Vic Cooper says his players are anxious for this game, and the opportunity to be State Champions in football.

Tickets to the game are available here.

