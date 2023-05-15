Atascadero Lakefest returns this Saturday

Event this year includes cardboard boat races, fishing derby, music, activities and more

– The Friends of Atascadero Lake and The Link Family Resource Center are teaming up to present the 6th annual LakeFest, this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park.

Activities for all ages include cardboard boat races, two-for-one Charles Paddock Zoo coupons, a fishing derby, and a live band featuring Kelly Powers and the Way-Out West Band, kids’ activities, a 50/50 raffle, food, and a variety of vendors. The favorite cardboard boat races will include those boats “built at home” as part of the “Open Class” race. For the kids, supplies will be available to “build your own” boat to race as part of the “Kids Class” race.

The event will kick off with a performance by “Motions in Dance Academy” along with registration for the fishing derby. The Way Out West Band will get underway at 12 noon along with pre-judging for the “Open Class” boat race at 12:30 p.m. followed by the race at 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the Kids’ Class race will begin. The fishing derby will wrap up with winners announced around noon. At 3:30 p.m., the winner of the 50/50 raffle will be announced.

For more information about the host organizations, go to www.friendsofatascaderolake.com or www.linkslo.org.

For event information, go to https://www.visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=263.

