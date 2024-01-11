Atascadero man convicted on drug, weapons charges

John Webb, 35, scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a San Luis Obispo County Jury has found John Allen Webb, Jr., 35, of Atascadero, guilty of conspiracy to possess fentanyl for sale, possession of fentanyl while armed with a loaded handgun, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, false personation of another, and possession of fentanyl while in the jail. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on an additional charge that Webb possessed methamphetamine while in jail.

The court found true that Webb induced others to participate in the conspiracy, that he held a position of leadership in that conspiracy, and that when Webb committed the crimes had been released on bail in a separate case.

At the trial, jurors heard evidence that Webb was arrested on June 20, 2023, after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies interrupted his sale of approximately one-half ounce of fentanyl in the Chevron Parking lot on the 400 block of Tefft Street in Nipomo. It was later determined that Webb had discarded a loaded .40 caliber handgun prior to being contacted by the deputies. The handgun had been stolen. During the investigation and arrest, Webb repeatedly provided deputies with the name of another individual. Once housed at the jail, it was determined that Webb was in possession of additional fentanyl.

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Jerry Lulejian.

