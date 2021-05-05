Atascadero man wanted by law enforcement after reckless driving collision



–On Tuesday at approximately 3:35 p.m. a green, 1998 Honda Civic, driven by 35-year-old Atascadero resident Concepcion Garcia Oropeza was witnessed driving in a reckless manner, at a high rate of speed and making unsafe lane changes as he drove northbound on US 101, north of Del Rio Rd. Oropeza was observed in the lefthand lane and attempted to change lanes into the right lane, where he lost control of his vehicle and drove onto the east asphalt shoulder. Oropeza reportedly swerved back to the left towards the traffic lanes and traveled out of control in a westerly direction across the right lane and into the left lane, where his vehicle struck the rear of a white, GMC Sierra driven by 60-year-old Paul Stemper of Paso Robles.

The collision caused Stemper to travel out of control in an easterly direction, across all traffic lanes, down an embankment, and rolled over through a chain-link fence, where it came to rest on its wheels. Immediately following the collision, Oropeza fled the scene northbound on US 101. Stemper sustained moderate injuries as a result of the collision.

Oropeza’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and he’s currently being sought by law enforcement.

If anyone has information on where Oropeza may be located, please contact the Templeton CHP area office at (805) 434-1822.

