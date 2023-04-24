Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno announces campaign for county supervisor

– Heather Moreno, a Certified Public Accountant, local businesswoman, and the current Mayor of Atascadero, has announced her campaign for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, District 5.

“I am running for supervisor to bring experienced, competent leadership to the county and put the needs of our residents first,” Moreno stated, adding “It has been an absolute honor serving as mayor and delivering positive results for our community. I look forward to bringing that same collaborative, forward-thinking approach to the county.”

Moreno was appointed to the Atascadero City Council in 2012, elected in 2014, elected mayor in 2018, and re-elected mayor in 2020 and 2022. Under Moreno’s leadership, the City of Atascadero fully funded and staffed its police department, invested in infrastructure repairs and improvements, worked collaboratively with community organizations to help tackle the homelessness crisis, and brought new jobs and economic development to the city.

Moreno also played a key role in establishing the well-received “Talk on the Block” program, aimed at improving communication and civic engagement. Outside of public service, Moreno works as a self-employed businesswoman.

Moreno is announcing her campaign with endorsements including Sheriff Ian Parkinson, District Attorney Dan Dow, Supervisor Debbie Arnold, Supervisor John Peschong, and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (fmr).

In announcing his support for Moreno, Sheriff Parkinson stated “As mayor, Heather actively supports police and fire and always puts public safety first. That is the exact kind of leader we need on the Board of Supervisors to protect the safety and well-being of our families, neighborhoods, and communities. I wholeheartedly support Heather Moreno for county supervisor.”

Cunningham joined in, adding “Heather Moreno is a proven leader who has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Atascadero residents. Her commitment to public service and collaboration make her the ideal candidate for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, and I fully endorse her campaign.”

Moreno is running for the District 5 seat under the new redistricting map adopted by the board last week.

