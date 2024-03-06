Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno leading District 5 supervisor race 

Posted: 7:41 am, March 6, 2024 by News Staff
heather moreno atascadero

Heather Moreno.

–  Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno is leading the race over Mayor Pro Temp Susan Funk in the San Luis Obispo County District 5 supervisor race, according to the latest election results posted by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

Unofficial results as of 12:21 a.m. March 6:

Heather Moreno – Polls: 869, vote-by-mail: 3,717, total: 4,586 or 53.89% of the vote.

Susan Funk – Polls 224, vote-by-mail: 3,692, total: 3,916 or 46.02% of the vote.

Election workers spent the night processing ballots cast at local polling places, along with mail-in ballots that arrived on Tuesday.

Supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and John Peschong ran unopposed to maintain their seats. Ortiz-Legg represents District 3, while Peschong represents District 1.

Click here to view the latest election results for San Luis Obispo County. 

 

 

 

