Atascadero native takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune

–Rebecca Berg from Atascadero will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune Wednesday night. Berg works as a bookkeeper and has been married to her husband Troy for 15 years. She enjoys winetasting, drag racing, word puzzles, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Berg first started watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandparents as a child and currently watches with her husband. When applying for the show, her husband Troy helped her film her audition video. “It only took about 20 takes,” said Berg. Once her audition video was uploaded at WheelofFortune.com, she was invited to participate in a virtual audition. “I was very nervous for the virtual audition, but it was a fun experience,” she said. Any winnings Berg should win she plans on spend for fun things, “unless, of course, I win the $1 million…then maybe I will buy a house or something.”

Tune in on KSBY 6 at 7:30 p.m. to watch.

Berg will be spinning the wheel and solving puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations and cash prizes as part of “Rail Tour” week. It’s never been easier to audition to become a contestant. Wheel of Fortune fans can submit applications at https://www.wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. There, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from the comfort of their own homes. If selected to be on the show, everyone goes home with a minimum of $1,000.

