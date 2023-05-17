Atascadero pedestrian struck and killed in early morning accident

Identification of pedestrian pending next of kin notification

– On Tuesday at approximately 2:19 a.m., Ethan Paul Thompson, 32, of Atascadero, was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 101 just north of Santa Rosa Road in Atascadero in the left lane at an unknown speed.

A 25-year-old male pedestrian from Atascadero who has not yet been identified was reportedly in the center median and for an unknown reason ran from the center median into the left lane, according to the California Highway Patrol Templeton Office.

Due to the close proximity of the pedestrian when he entered the roadway, Thompson was unable to take any evasive action to avoid him, and as a result, collided with the pedestrian. Thompson was uninjured, and the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision.

Identification of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification. No further information is available at this time.

