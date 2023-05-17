Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 17, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Atascadero pedestrian struck and killed in early morning accident
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero pedestrian struck and killed in early morning accident 

Posted: 6:58 am, May 17, 2023 by News Staff

CHP

Identification of pedestrian pending next of kin notification

– On Tuesday at approximately 2:19 a.m., Ethan Paul Thompson, 32, of Atascadero, was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 101 just north of Santa Rosa Road in Atascadero in the left lane at an unknown speed.

A 25-year-old male pedestrian from Atascadero who has not yet been identified was reportedly in the center median and for an unknown reason ran from the center median into the left lane, according to the California Highway Patrol Templeton Office.

Due to the close proximity of the pedestrian when he entered the roadway, Thompson was unable to take any evasive action to avoid him, and as a result, collided with the pedestrian. Thompson was uninjured, and the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision.

Identification of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification. No further information is available at this time.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.