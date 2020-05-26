Atascadero photographer offering discount for cap and gown graduation photos

–Dennis Swanson, owner of Studio 101 West Photography in Atascadero, is offering a discount on 8 x 10 color cap and gown photographs for 2020 graduates. The idea came to Swanson upon learning his own daughter was not going to have a graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “no pomp and circumstances, no celebration, and no parties.”

Swanson first offered 83 free cap and gown photos. “Those were booked right away,” said Swanson. “So I decided to continue the offer at a discount so kids can at least have some kind of memory. It’s a little bit I can do.”

To make an appointment, click the green “Book a paid cap & gown session” button on the Studio 101 West Photography home page.

Appointments for the discounted photographs start Wednesday, June 10. Swanson said he’ll add more sessions as needed. Graduates bring their own caps and gowns.

Share this post!



Related