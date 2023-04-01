Atascadero Police bust drug ring selling to teens

APD seizes marijuana, psilocybin, LSD

– Atascadero police detectives arrested two men and are seeking information on a third suspect in connection with the sale of marijuana, psilocybin, and LSD to minors, according to a statement from the police department. The investigation began after detectives obtained information during an inquiry into a gang-related shooting in Jan. 2023. The suspects, who allegedly used social media to coordinate their sales under the username “Masterpuffz,” were found in possession of a large quantity of controlled substances and firearms during the search of two apartments on March 30, 2023.

In January of 2023, while investigating a gang-related shooting, APD obtained information regarding an adult male selling marijuana to juveniles in the City of Atascadero. In February of 2023, detectives served a search warrant in the 7500 block of Devon Court and seized a large quantity of marijuana and other evidence of marijuana sales to minors. As detectives continued with the investigation, they learned the suspect was working with two other adults to sell marijuana, psilocybin, and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) to juveniles between the ages of 14-17 years of age. It was discovered the three suspects together were using social media applications to communicate and coordinate sales under the username “Masterpuffz.”

On March 30, 2023, APD with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Special Enforcement Detail served search warrants at two apartments in the 7900 block of Santa Ysabel in Atascadero. A search of the apartments yielded large quantities of marijuana, psilocybin, THC vape products, and custom packaging with the “Masterpuffz” logo. In one apartment, several firearms were located in a safe amongst the controlled substances.

Connor Edward Winter, 23 years of Atascadero, was arrested for violation of HS 11353(c) – Adult selling Controlled Substances to Minors, HS 11360 – Adult Selling Marijuana to a Minor, PC 182- Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and PC 12022- Commit a Felony While Armed.

David Javier Mendez, 26 years of Atascadero, was arrested for HS 11353(c)- Adult Selling a Controlled Substance to a Minor, HS 11360- Adult selling Marijuana to a Minor, and PC 182- Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Mendez and Winter have since posted bail and were released from San Luis Obispo County Jail. The social media accounts connected to this investigation appear to have been deactivated.

The APD encourages parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of using drugs, especially at a young age. Parents and guardians are encouraged to closely monitor their teens’ social media usage and encourage open communication regarding their teen’s personal experiences with potentially dangerous or harmful activities.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the illegal activities of the named suspects or the screen name/ logo “Masterpuffz” should contact Detective Rodriguez at (805) 461-5051 or srodriguez@atascadero.org.

For more information or resources on how to talk to your teens about the dangers of drugs and alcohol please contact the APD or Lighthouse Atascadero at lighthouseatascadero@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/LighthouseAtascadero, or call (805) 462-4350.

