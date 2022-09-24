Atascadero Police Department names interim police chief

Retired Police Chief Jerel Haley will return

– The City of Atascadero this week announced that retired Police Chief Jerel Haley will be returning to the Atascadero Police Department to serve as the interim chief of police while the city searches for a new police chief. The city recently released Police Chief Robert (Bob) Masterson from his employment agreement,

“We are delighted to have Chief Haley return to Atascadero and fill in as the interim chief of police as he knows our community and our entire team here at the city,” said City Manager Rachelle Rickard. “It will give us time to recruit the right person and his willingness to assist us speaks to the incredible leader he has been for our police department.”

Haley was appointed as Atascadero’s Police Chief in October of 2011. During Haley’s tenure here, he made community engagement, building relationships, and enhancing partnerships between the police department and the community a high priority. Before his retirement on Oct. 16, 2020, Haley served a total of 29 years in law enforcement, with the last nine years as Chief of Police for the City of Atascadero’s Police Department.

“We at the city are very blessed to have Chief Haley come out of retirement to give us his time, professionalism, and ongoing leadership,” said Mayor Heather Moreno, “it truly speaks to who he is and his ongoing commitment and dedication to our community!”

Haley is expected to begin serving as interim chief of police in early October. At this time, the city has started the recruitment process for a new chief of police.

