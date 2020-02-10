Atascadero police investigate shooting incident
–On Sunday, Feb. 9, at about 5:50 p.m., Atascadero Police Department officers and members of the Atascadero Fire Services responded to the 8800 block of Old Santa Rosa Road for a reported shooting.
Officers and fire personnel arrived on the scene and discovered a male victim had been shot in the stomach at close range, according to a press release from the city of Atascadero.
The alleged suspect in the shooting fled the scene prior to officer arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Atascadero’s Crime Scene and Investigations Units, along with investigators from the District Attorney’s Office responded and began conducting a follow-up investigation.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but he is expected to survive, the release said.
A preliminary investigation shows that the cause of the shooting may be accidental. Police are actively conducting a follow-up investigation of the incident. No further information will be released at this time.