Atascadero Printery Foundation hosting a skate demo and movie night

Event attendance will be free

–The Atascadero Printery Foundation is hosting a family-friendly skate demo and movie night on July 31 from 5:30-9 p.m.

The event features a skate demo courtesy of 805 Boardshop and a screening of a classic skateboard movie from the 1980s. The demo will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie is set to start at sunset.

There will also be a silent auction and a showcase of the printery’s future plans for a performing arts theatre, print museum and community event space. The silent auction supports the foundation’s efforts to restore the printery and create an arts center for the whole community.

The foundation purchased the building in May 2017 in order to revitalize the historic site following its long decline after the San Simeon Earthquake in 2003.

The event will be held in front of the printery building at 6351 Olmeda Ave.

Anybody interested can register for the free event by submitting their info at this registration page.

