Atascadero Printery Foundation hosts virtual ‘Race for the Printery’

–The Atascadero Printery Foundation will be hosting a Race for the Printery virtual fun run event beginning Oct. 18.

The event will include a variety of virtual run/walk races and cycling races that participants can complete anywhere they like on their own schedule between the dates of Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Registration is open now at www.racefortheprintery.com.

From casual walkers/runners to serious athletes, this is a great way to help the North County community. Complete the race anywhere you like, any time you like between Oct. 18-25. The Race for the Printery will benefit the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s mission to reclaim, rehabilitate and repurpose one of Central California’s oldest architectural landmarks, the historic Atascadero Printery Building. The building, built in 1915, has been vacant since being damaged in the 2003 San Simeon earthquake. It was purchased by a group of concerned citizens in 2015, the genesis of the Atascadero Printery Foundation. To learn more about the history of the Printery building and the foundation’s mission, visit atascaderoprintery.org.

The Race for the Printery consists of a virtual fun run/walk, 5K & 10K run/walks, a half-marathon, full marathon, and three different bicycle races. All participants will receive an e-mailed certificate upon completion of each race and the top three finishers in each race will receive prizes (TBA). Participants also have the option to add on a race T-shirt and race medal package for an additional $25 fee.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting this family-friendly event that anybody anywhere in the world can participate in,” said Race Director Luke Phillips. “People can easily help to support the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s important mission while maintaining social distancing and spending time outdoors with their families.”

Participants will be able to track their progress in the race via virtual race routes, available in the MapMyRun app. Walkers, runners and cyclists can screenshot their results on the app and submit them at ​www.racefortheprintery.com​ to be added to the leaderboard.

Runners/walkers can choose their own route and run the race any time they like between Oct. 18 at 8 a.m. and Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. A drive-thru awards ceremony will take place Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Atascadero Printery building.

