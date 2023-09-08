Atascadero Printery Foundation to unveil new website, preservation campaign

Launch event taking place today in Atascadero

– The Atascadero Printery Foundation has announced the launch of its brand-new website and the official kickoff of its “Brick by Brick” campaign. The foundation invites the community to join in the celebration at a launch event, which will take place today Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be hosted at the Bridgeworks venue at the Atascadero Center.

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is dedicated to preserving the historic Atascadero Printery building’s history and cultural significance. The newly revamped website, designed with user-friendliness and accessibility, is designed to be an invaluable resource for visitors to learn about the printery’s history, ongoing preservation efforts, and upcoming events.

The highlight of the evening will be the inauguration of the “Brick by Brick” campaign. This initiative provides an opportunity for community members, history enthusiasts, and supporters to become an integral part of the printery’s restoration journey. Attendees will have the chance to purchase personalized bricks for individuals and businesses that will be placed on-site symbolizing their commitment to preserving history for generations to come. Bricks will also be available for purchase after the website has been launched.

“The Atascadero Printery is not just a building; it’s a piece of our community’s heritage,” said Karen McNamara, president of the Atascadero Printery Foundation. “With the launch of our new website and the ‘Brick by Brick’ campaign, we’re inviting individuals, families, and businesses to play an active role in preserving this iconic landmark. Together, we can ensure that the printery stands strong for future generations.”

The launch event will not only feature a glimpse of the plans for the printery but will also provide a platform for attendees to mingle and enjoy a selection of fine wines from Timshel Vineyards and bites. Guests can engage with the foundation’s team, learn about the restoration progress, and discover ways to contribute to this cause.

Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/3V7JvuCMZ

Share To Social Media