Atascadero Printery hosting Mother’s Day fundraiser

–The public is invited to treat the mothers in their life while helping to restore the Atascadero Printery by letting them take care of dinner this Mother’s Day.

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is offering a homemade lasagna dinner with salad and artisan bread for $40. Choose from a meat or vegetarian lasagna for 4 to bake and enjoy. A trio of desserts is available for an additional $5. Orders may be placed online at AtascaderoPrintery.org or by calling (805) 466-1961 until noon Saturday, May 8. Dinners can be picked up from 10 a.m. – noon on Sunday, May 9 in front of the Atascadero Printery, located at 6351 Olmeda Ave in Downtown Atascadero.

Proceeds will help restore the Atascadero Printery into a community center with a performing arts center, museum, and community space.

