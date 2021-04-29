Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 29, 2021
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Atascadero Printery hosting Mother’s Day fundraiser
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero Printery hosting Mother’s Day fundraiser 

Posted: 6:05 am, April 29, 2021 by News Staff
Atascadero Printery hosting Mother's Day fundraiser

Proceeds will help restore the Atascadero Printery into a community center with a performing arts center, museum, and community space.

–The public is invited to treat the mothers in their life while helping to restore the Atascadero Printery by letting them take care of dinner this Mother’s Day.

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is offering a homemade lasagna dinner with salad and artisan bread for $40. Choose from a meat or vegetarian lasagna for 4 to bake and enjoy. A trio of desserts is available for an additional $5. Orders may be placed online at AtascaderoPrintery.org or by calling (805) 466-1961 until noon Saturday, May 8. Dinners can be picked up from 10 a.m. – noon on Sunday, May 9 in front of the Atascadero Printery, located at 6351 Olmeda Ave in Downtown Atascadero.

Proceeds will help restore the Atascadero Printery into a community center with a performing arts center, museum, and community space.

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.