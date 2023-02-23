Atascadero residents wake up to snowfall

Snow also reported at Hearst Castle yesterday

– Atascadero and Creston residents woke up to snowfall this morning, according to multiple eye-witness reports and various posts on social media.

Snow has so far been reported in multiple areas around Atascadero including highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay, residential areas, and downtown. It was also reported that the snowfall this morning is causing a traffic delay on the Cuesta Grade.

Jodi Bloom, owner of Bloom N’ Grow Florist in Atascadero, shared the following clip of snow near downtown Atascadero on Facebook:

Hearst Castle was also hit by the winter storm yesterday which dropped snow on the castle and hail on the nearby ranch. The rare occurrence surprised onlookers who captured videos of the snow and hail.

Alfredo Cardenas shared a video on social media that shows snow flurries floating down from the sky at around midday with William Randolph Hearst’s historic estate in the background:

The snowy weather is the first wave of what is expected to be a snowy and icy few days in San Luis Obispo County and across California as snow levels fall to as low as 1,000 feet. The weather came after a wind storm swept through the area earlier this week, knocking down trees from Pismo Beach to the North Coast, and leaving residents to clear fallen tree limbs and trunks. Some North Coast residents are still without electricity hours after the lights went out on Tuesday night.

Significant amounts of rain are in the forecast today for Paso Robles, and tomorrow, with another chance of rain again starting Monday.

Paso Robles recorded .02 of rain this morning over the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 18.64 inches.

