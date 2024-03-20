Atascadero Rotary Club hosts annual crab dinner fundraiser 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Posted: 6:18 pm, March 19, 2024 by News Staff

Event raises money for local programs, scholarships

– The Atascadero Rotary Club hosted its annual crab dinner event at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion on Saturday, Mar. 16. The event sold out all 250 tickets in advance. Attendees participated in a silent auction, increasing funds for the community. Proceeds from the event supports local programs and scholarships

The Atascadero High School (AHS) Interact Club played a significant role in the event, volunteering their time to assist. They served accompaniments including dinner rolls, melted butter, green salad, pasta salad, assorted desserts, and crab.Atascadero Rotary Club hosts annual crab dinner event

An old tradition was revived as the Interact students organized an on-site fundraiser, offering hot fudge sundaes to guests. All tips and proceeds from the fundraiser will support the AHS Interact Club’s initiatives.

Funds raised from the hot fudge sundae sales will support various projects and contributions by the AHS Interact Club, including sponsoring tickets for students experiencing financial hardships to attend grad night, providing survival swag during finals week, promoting healthy lifestyle initiatives, showcasing club expo swag, contributing to the Atascadero Winter Wonderland event, and giving away food items on campus.

