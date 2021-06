Atascadero sending nine players to FCA All-Star Football Classic

Game happening June 26 in Lompoc

–The Atascadero Greyhounds will be sending nine players to compete in the FCA All-Star Football Classic, according to a sports story by KSBY.

Ajai Daner, Chaz Morgan, Justin Hill, Eli Lopez, Riley Ryan, Ed Werner, Connor Burnett, Thatcher Hamlin, and Zech Brown will all compete in the game. The FCA All-Star Football Classic is set for June 26 in Lompoc.

Read the original KSBY story here.

