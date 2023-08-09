Atascadero summer movie series continues with Lyle Lyle Crocodile

Event series now held at Colony Park

– The 2023 Movies in the Park series will continue this week with “Lyle Lyle Crocodile.” Movies will show Saturdays through Aug. 26 (except Aug. 19). All of the movies are free, family-friendly and will begin around 8 p.m. at a new location, the Colony Park Softball Field at 5599 Traffic Way, next to the Colony Park Community Center in Atascadero.

This Saturday, Aug. 12, come out to enjoy “Lyle Lyle Crocodile,” a 2022 American live-action, computer-animated musical film about a tiny baby crocodile that sings. When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Another great movie for the entire family to enjoy under the stars on the Colony Park Softball Field.

The Sausage Slinger and Paradise Shaved Ice will be available at every movie selling concessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back chairs to enjoy an evening of entertainment and fun. The next movie being shown at the Colony Park Softball Field is “Super Mario Bros.” (PG) on Aug. 26.

For more information, visit www.VisitAtascadero.com or call (805) 470-3360.

Share To Social Media