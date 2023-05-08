Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Atascadero Tamale Festival attracts thousands
  • Follow Us!

Atascadero Tamale Festival attracts thousands 

Posted: 7:00 am, May 8, 2023 by Reporter Dick Mason
Atascadero Tamale Festival attracts thousands

Photo by Richard Mason.

Winners of tamale competitions, tamale eating contest, and chihuahua costume contest announced

– Thousands of people packed downtown Atascadero for the 7th Annual Tamale Festival. More than 30 tamale vendors sold their tamales at booths in the downtown area. Others sold beverages, Mexican food, and other related products. There were close to 100 vendors in attendance overall.

Tamale Fest crowd with hats

Photo by Richard Mason.

Live music, dancers, and other attractions entertained the throngs of people. A chihuahua and pet costume contest attracted about a dozen well-dressed contestants. The event kicked off with fireworks at 8 p.m. on Friday night. The event was originally going to be held Jan. 14, but the winter storms forced them to postpone the event until this past weekend.

tamale fest atascadero

The City of Atascadero also held a tamale eating contest, and a panel of judges tasted tamales and awarded several vendors with honors for having the most exotic or most authentic tamales.

tamale fest

The following are the results:

Best Tamale Contest

Best Overall Tamale: Award Winning Tamales, Van Nuys

Traditional Tamale winners:

  • 1st Place – Savina’s Home-Made Tamales
  • 2nd Place – Award-Winning Tamales
  • 3rd Place – La Luz del Mundo, Paso Robles

 

tamale fest atascadero

Gourmet Tamale winners:

  • 1st Place – La Luz del Mundo, Santa Barbara
  • 2nd Place – Garcia’s Restaurant, Atascadero
  • 3rd Place – La Luz del Mundo, Oxnard

 

Atascadero Tamale Festival attracts thousands

Gus the chihuahua and his Tamale Food Truck with owner Paige Foss. Photo by Richard Mason.

Tamale Eating Contest

Winners (12 & Over):

  • 1st Place – Juan Morquez
  • 2nd Place – Michael Dean

 

Winners (11 & Under):

  • 1st Place – Liam Shutt
  • 2nd Place – Bella Real
Best Execution: Boobon Antonio, Owner, Morgan Monroe

Chihuahua Boobon Antonio with owner Morgan Monroe. Photo by Richard Mason.

Chihuahua and Pet Costume Contest winners:

  • 1st Place – Best Overall: Gus & the Tamale Food Truck, Owner Paige Foss
  • 2nd Place – Best Execution: Boobon Antonio, Owner, Morgan Monroe
  • 3rd Place – Best Costume Creativity: Margot & Owner, Ryan Duclos

 

The City of Atascadero posted the results and additional photos on its Facebook page:

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Top Stories