Atascadero VFW, Veterans Services to host resource fair

– The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office (VSO) and Atascadero’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2814 are set to host a family-friendly pop-up resource fair for Veterans in the North County. The event is scheduled to take place on Apr. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Veterans Memorial Lawn in Atascadero, located near the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial.

“The County of San Luis Obispo’s VSO is pleased to be partnering with Atascadero’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2814 to connect our North County’s Veterans with access to resources that support a healthier, more resilient Veteran Community,” said County Veterans Services Officer Morgan Boyd.

This event marks the beginning of an initiative by The County VSO to hold these pop-up resource fairs monthly at various locations throughout the county, offering Veterans the opportunity to receive assistance conveniently near their residence.

“This event is the start of what we hope will turn into a lasting friendship with our veteran community in San Luis Obispo County,” said Kendra Scott, Outreach Coordinator and Veterans Service Representative with the county’s Veterans Services Office.

The objective of the resource fair is to provide a one-stop-shop for goods and services to veterans in the community. It is being conducted in collaboration with state and federal assistance programs, as well as local vendors, to offer medical, health, financial, and social benefits.

For more information, contact Kendra Scott at (805) 781-5766 or via email at slovets@co.slo.ca.us.

Share To Social Media