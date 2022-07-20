Atascadero woman arraigned on embezzlement of over $500,000

Complaint alleges that the embezzlement involved 32 separate victims

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Marissa Nicole Hudson, age 35, has been charged with 56 counts of felony embezzlement, one count of grand theft, and one count of felony insurance fraud. The complaint in this matter alleges that the embezzlement and grand theft charges occurred between February 2019 and May 2022 and involves 32 separate victims.

The complaint further alleges that Hudson stole a total of more than $500,000 from her victims. The thefts are alleged to have occurred while Hudson was managing long-term property rentals and involved withholding rental security deposits and rental income. She was working at Seaside Real Estate and Property Management in Morro Bay.

On July 17, 2022, Hudson entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in the complaint and has been released after posting a $500,000 bail bond. Her next hearing date will be Sept. 14, 2022, in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Note: Criminal complaint contains charges must be proven in a court of law by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

