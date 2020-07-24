Atascadero’s Virtual ‘Saturday in the Park’ concert series continues with Danny Grasseschi Band

–The second concert of the City of Atascadero’s Virtual Summer Concerts in the Park Series will be Danny Grasseschi Band on Saturday, July 25 starting at 6 p.m. on KPRL 1230AM and atascadero.org/YouTube

Danny Grasseschi Band plays a variety of blues rock classics with some of the best talent on the central coast. Danny holds down the band with lead vocals, playing electric and acoustic guitars. The lineup of all star players changes from show to show, but always delivers a top quality performance. Music by the Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Grateful Dead, Eric Clapton, B.B. King and more!

For the safety and well-being of our community, this summer’s concert series will be presented virtually. Enjoy from your own backyard or plan a watch party with your family or friend group. The virtual concerts will be available live on KPRL 1230AM from 6-7 p.m., or you can watch the show live on our YouTube Channel (atascadero.org/YouTube). Any of our Facebook pages will also provide you with the YouTube link information. The live feed on atascadero.org/YouTube will be broadcast from 6-7:30 p.m and KPRL from 6-7 p.m.

The city says there may be an opportunity to host a couple of concerts at the bandstand into the fall. They say they will make sure to inform the public when and if those opportunities are available. At this time, the following are the current dates and band information:

July 25 Danny Grasseschi Band (Folk rock songs/R&B/ blues/ rock)

Aug. 1 The Jump Jax (Jump/swing/soul/R&B)

Tentative Bandstand Concert Schedule:

Aug. 22 Brass Mash (Hard pop brass)

Aug. 29 The JD Project (Rock blues)

Sept. 5 Chad Land Band (Classic rock/country)

Sept. 12 Dulcie Taylor Band (Roots rock)

Sept. 19 925 Band (Pop/rock/funk)

(Sept. 26 – No Concert – Brew at the Zoo)

Oct. 3 Ghost/Monster (Rock-n-roll)

