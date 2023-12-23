AT&T 911 system issue resolved in Atascadero

Customers were reportedly unable to call 911 from landlines

– AT&T has informed the Atascadero Police Department that a previously reported disruption in 911 service for landline calls in the Atascadero area has been restored.

On Friday, the Atascadero Police Department received a notification from AT&T, stating that customers in the Atascadero region might have experienced difficulty calling 911 using their landline telephones. The issue was confined to landline devices, and individuals were still able to make 911 calls to the Atascadero Police and Fire Departments using cellular phones.

AT&T informed authorities that efforts were underway to address the problem. During this period, emergency services were accessible by calling 911 from a cellular phone or by dialing the police department’s business line at (805) 461-5051.

