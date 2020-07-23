Auction of Templeton estate to benefit San Luis Obispo Opera and Champan College

-The profits from a Templeton, CA estate have been left to the San Luis Obispo Opera and Chapman College. The owner of the estate passed away unexpectedly last year and her will specified that all the profits from the contents of her estate are bequeathed to the San Luis Obispo Opera and the sale of the house and property are bequeathed to Chapman College in Orange, CA.

SLOCAL Estate Auctions, LLC is hosting the online auction. “We have several pieces that I hope will receive the bids they are worthy of,” states Doug Little, owner of SLOCAL Estate Auctions. The estate is full of priceless antiques includes a signed bronze from artist Ferdinand Preiss dated 1925, signed Gaston Gascard etchings, circa 1920 and a standing alabaster sculpture of two children by Angiolo Malavolt, hundreds of antique and first edition books such as Scarlet Letter and Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables. “There is something for everyone at all different price ranges, even tools and a trailer, so everyone can support our local opera” said Little.

Opening bid on all items is $5.00. “SLOCAL online Auction allows customers to participate and social distance and the items can be shipped if the customers would prefer”.

“We’re depending on our community to show SLO Opera and Chapman College support by raising money through this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” says Little.

Location and owner of the estate are not to be disclosed until after the auction closes to keep the location of the contents of the house confidential. To bid on any items you’ll need to register at slocalestateauctions.com

The auction opens this Friday, July 24 at 9 a.m. and closes Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Smaller items are available for shipping if needed. Click here to view the items that are being auctioned.

