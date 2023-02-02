Authentic Neapolitan pizzeria opens in downtown Paso Robles

Via Caravaggio 147 opens in the Paso Market Walk

– Via Caravaggio 147, the newest eatry to open in the Paso Market Walk, offers customers authentic Neapolitan pizzas made from chefs with housemade dough and quality ingredients. Since opening on Dec. 8, 2022, the business has often sold out due to their high in-demand pizzas.

“What makes Via Caravaggio 147 so special is the specificity and authenticity of the style of pizza we offer,” says Crosby Damron, manager of Via Caravaggio 147.

“True Neapolitan pizza is something we are passionate about, and we knew so many people hadn’t tried it yet,” he says. “The dough is incredibly unique, handcrafted, and slow fermented in-house. Most of our ingredients are imported straight from Italy weekly, and those that are not are locally sourced for quality and freshness…Service-wise, we aim to genuinely make our guests feel like part of the family.”

Owners Pat and Kathryn Haran transitioned from their careers as doctors to delve into the food industry, bringing the tastes of Italy right into Paso Robles. Pat traveled to Naples in 2021 for an eight-week intensive training with Enzo Coccia, who Damron notes is considered “the father of Neapolitan pizza”, to earn the knowledge of becoming a pizzaiolo.

“When we started searching for locations in Paso Robles, the variety of options was daunting,” Damon says. “We definitely planned on seeking out a stand-alone brick and mortar location; however, as soon as we discovered the Paso Market Walk had availability, we knew it was our home.”

“As residents of SLO County for over 25 years, one of our favorite things about this area is how it celebrates small businesses: the Paso Market Walk exemplifies that perfectly… the support of our neighbors has been so important to us, not to mention we love having access to some of our favorite businesses on the daily.”

The whole experience of Via Caravaggio 147 will introduce the community to classic Italian fare; the pizza oven was imported from Italy and contains materials from Mount Vesuvius and there is a mix of both Italian and local wine and beers. Even the restaurant name is a nod to the two Michelin-starred restaurants run by Coccia where Pat trained; combining the address numbers of the Naples restaurants of 53 Via Caravaggio and 94 Via Caravaggio has inspired Via Caravaggio 147.

“Our most popular pizza is and probably always will be, the Margherita D.O.P. A margherita pizza is the clearest expression of any pizza chef’s technique, as the ingredients are so simple that there is nowhere to hide. We always say a margherita is the best place to start on our menu,” Damron says.

In addition, other popular pizzas include the Carne Piccante and the Rosmarino E Pistacchi. The menu also currently has two antipasti and insalata options and two dessert options.

Via Caravaggio 147 is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. but may close early if sold out. For updates on opening dates and times, check the website or Instagram.