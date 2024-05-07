Author from Templeton publishes new children’s book

– Marissa Gallo, a mother of two young boys, has completed her new book “The Bedtime Bears,” a story about a young girl who has trouble going to sleep but, with the help of a special gift from her parents, is able to conquer her fears and sleep through the night.

“Mary is worried about a monster living in her closet,” says Gallo, “She is hearing noises coming from inside the closet every night, making it impossible for her to get rest. Her parents begin to notice, and that is when Mary brings the problem into the light. This is when the Bedtime Bears come into the picture. They help her feel safe and protect her from any harm! Swilly, with her fuzzy pink sweetness, and Thrilly, with his little wooden sword and shield. Do they fight the monster? Do they banish it from the closet?”

Published by Page Publishing, Gallo’s tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences as a young girl being afraid of the dark and finding comfort in her bed of stuffed animals at night. Full of colorful artwork to help bring Gallo’s tale to life, the author shares her story in the hope of helping readers of all ages overcome their fears of the dark with the help of their own stuffed friend so that they can have a good night’s sleep.

Gallo was born and raised in Templeton.

“The Bedtime Bears” can be found at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

