Authorities address community concerns over LA sheriff’s visit

Presence was not related to any planned operations or sweeps targeting individuals experiencing homelessness

– The Atascadero Police Department released an update on Facebook yesterday addressing community concerns surrounding a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department bus that stopped in Atascadero on Wednesday:

Attention residents,

We want to address some recent confusion regarding the presence of a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department bus in Atascadero yesterday (2-21-24). It has come to our attention that there was speculation about the purpose of their visit, particularly concerning our approach to residents experiencing homelessness.

Contrary to assumptions, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was merely passing through the area and made a pit stop at Mr. Pickles for lunch. Their presence was not related to any planned operations or sweeps targeting individuals experiencing homelessness.

At the Atascadero Police Department, and through our collaborative efforts with the CAT/OUR Team, we approach issues involving homelessness with compassion, respect, and a commitment to community well-being. We prioritize outreach, support services, and partnerships with local organizations to address the complex challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness.

For more information on our approach and ongoing efforts, we encourage you to review a post from last September: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=710964844404842&set=pb.100064739976843.-2207520000&type=3

We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to work together towards a safe and inclusive community for all.

