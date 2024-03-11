Authorities investigate reports of gunshots heard in Paso Robles 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Posted: 1:07 pm, March 11, 2024 by News Staff

Paso Robles Police logo PRPD

Police seeking information from the public

Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire early this morning at 12:42 a.m. in the vicinity north of 31st Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two spent shell casings in the roadway. No individuals injured by the gunfire or bullet impacts were found at the scene. However, a witness informed law enforcement that they observed a muzzle flash emanating from the open window of a white sedan traveling northbound on Railroad Street at the time of the incident.

The police department has initiated an ongoing investigation into the matter. Officials urge anyone possessing relevant information to contact PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Individuals wishing to provide anonymous tips can reach Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 529-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

 

