Authorities link King City mass shooting to Soledad double homicide

In the ongoing investigation, more than 50 search warrants have been served

– Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputies, in conjunction with the King City Police Department, have established a connection between the King City mass shooting and the double homicide of two cousins near Soledad, officials announced this week.

The mass shooting, which occurred on March 3, resulted in 11 individuals being shot at a birthday celebration on the 200 block of Second Street in King City. Among the victims, seven sustained injuries while four lost their lives. The double homicide took place on Feb. 4 on Los Coches Road, claiming the lives of two cousins.

In the ongoing investigation, more than 50 search warrants have been served. As part of these efforts, on Apr. 18, law enforcement agencies, including the King City Police, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, and other allied entities, conducted additional searches on the 200 block of 6th Street and 3000 block of 11th Street in Greenfield.

Several arrests have been made in connection with these incidents, as investigators continue their work to solve the crimes. Multiple persons of interest have been identified, with all leads under investigation. Although it has been confirmed that the suspects have ties to gangs, authorities emphasize the innocence of all victims.

Public cooperation has been crucial in establishing these connections. However, further details cannot be disclosed at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Individuals with pertinent information are encouraged to reach out to Monterey County Detective Arras Wilson at (831) 759-7203, King City Sgt. J. Partida at (831) 537-8415, or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Kennedy of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit at (831) 755-3773.

Share To Social Media