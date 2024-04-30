ACI Jet launches campaign to elevate awareness about city’s decision on airport

‘Pairs Well with Paso’ campaign launched this week

– ACI Jet, a SLO County-founded and headquartered aviation services provider, has unveiled its “Pairs Well with Paso” campaign. The campaign aims to elevate public awareness about the Paso Robles Airport a pivotal decision under consideration by the City of Paso Robles.

The city is nearing the conclusion of an evaluation of two competing proposals for what could potentially become a forty-year Fixed Base Operator (FBO) leasehold at the airport. FBOs are integral providers of fuel and services for airport users, catering to a diverse clientele including business and leisure travelers, emergency services, military training, pilot instruction, and more.

While ACI Jet has served as Paso Robles Airport’s exclusive FBO partner for nearly fifteen years, operating under successive short-term leases, a long-term lease presents an opportunity for substantial capital investments and enhancements to the airport’s infrastructure and offerings, according to a press release from the company. This includes improvements benefiting both local aviators and visitors to the vibrant Paso Robles region.

“This decision is too monumental, impacting too many residents, to accept anything less than the best proposal,” said Bill Borgsmiller, president and CEO of ACI Jet and a resident of North County, “I encourage residents to get involved if they want a choice in what is coming. While each proposal offers a capital investment, as we’ve outlined on paso.acijet.com, only one envisions a facility and services that scale alongside Paso Robles and meets both its current and future demands.”

As part of the “Pairs Well with Paso” campaign, ACI Jet has launched a dedicated landing page at paso.acijet.com. This platform, designed to empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, is a comparison of ACI Jet’s proposal and the competing alternative.

