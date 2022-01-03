Aviation youth program scholarship deadline draws near

Scholarship awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum wants to remind central coast high school seniors that the deadline for obtaining the application for the annual Aviation Youth Program Scholarship is fast approaching. The $1,200 scholarship is awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education such as private pilot flight instruction, aircraft and power plant maintenance, avionics installation and maintenance, aviation management, flight attendant training, or other aviation related programs. The application can be requested by emailing ewmyouthaviation@gmail.com or texting (510) 407-3727. The deadline for obtaining the application is Jan. 15, 2022, and the application must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.

Applicants must be high school seniors and must verify their identity with a driver’s license, passport, or birth certificate. They must submit their application form with a 200 word essay on eligibility and aviation career goals, a letter of recommendation with an email address from a non-relative, and a list of aviation and non-aviation accomplishments.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum is a non-profit, IRC Section 501(c)(3), corporation created to collect and preserve military artifacts, vehicles, and aircraft, and to educate the public about them. The Aviation Youth Program was created so middle and high school students could pursue their interests in aviation and explore career opportunities. The program offers students classes, tours, and guest speakers on a range of aviation subjects including commercial pilot careers, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, and drones. For more information about the Aviation Youth Program, contact Mary Allmon at (510) 407-3727, or by email at ewmyouthaviation@gmail.com.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related