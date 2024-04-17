Baby mongoose lemur born at Charles Paddock Zoo

Mongoose lemurs are critically endangered in the wild due to deforestation and poaching

– The Charles Paddock Zoo has announced the birth of a Mongoose Lemur. The newborn lemur, scientifically known as Eulemur mongoz, will spend its initial weeks clinging to its mother. During this period, it is difficult to determine the lemur’s gender, but it will become discernible through the development of its beard color, according to the zoo. Males typically display reddish-orange fur beneath their chins, while females have white fur. At about six weeks old, males’ white beards transition to reddish-brown. Around five weeks, the young lemurs begin exploring and sampling their parents’ diet, which mainly consists of fruit but also includes flowers, leaves, and occasional insects. The offspring will be fully weaned around 5 to 6 months old, with close monitoring of its growth and behavior without intervention unless necessary.

The baby lemur will remain at the zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) until it is ready to be transferred to another zoo for breeding, ensuring genetic diversity among the species. Mongoose lemurs are critically endangered in the wild due to deforestation and poaching, making conservation efforts crucial. While the lemurs will remain on exhibit with the baby, they will have access to quieter areas on busy days to minimize stress and overstimulation.

Visitors are encouraged to plan a trip to the zoo to see the new arrival. Additionally, the zoo will host a “Party for the Planet” event on Saturday, Apr. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly event will focus on natural resource conservation and the protection of global and local wildlife. Activities include interactive adventures, hands-on activities, exhibits by sustainability-conscious businesses, and educational demonstrations on topics like water conservation and beekeeping. Food trucks will be onsite for refreshments.

The zoo has over 200 animal species, many of which are part of global conservation programs. Unique species such as fossa, red pandas, Malayan tigers, lemurs, and meerkats can be observed, along with various mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects. The zoo gift shop offers unique gifts, refreshments, and strollers for visitors’ convenience. Located adjacent to Atascadero Lake Park, the zoo provides an ideal destination for a day of education, fun, and relaxation.

Admission to “Party for the Planet” is included with general admission tickets, priced at $13 for adults (age 13+), $11 for seniors (age 65+), $8 for children aged 5-12, $5 for children aged 3-4, and free for kids aged 2 and under. The Charles Paddock Zoo, the only zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in San Luis Obispo County, is open daily at Atascadero Lake Park on Hwy 41/Morro Road, one mile west of Hwy 101. For more information, visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

