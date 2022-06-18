Babysitting, CPR skills camp offered at high school campus
Two different sessions offered starting June 27
– Youth ages 11-16 are invited to learn babysitting and childcare skills during a fun and informative hands-on camp hosted on the Paso Robles High School Campus. The camp will be offered in two sessions, Monday-Thursday, June 27-30 or July 11-14 from 2-5 p.m. at Bearkitten Preschool. The cost is $60 for registration plus a $40 supply fee. Sibling discounts are available.
Students will receive lots of hands-on safety practice, first aid safety tips, and a Safesitter CPR certificate. Additionally, participants will learn basic care needs for different age groups, practice storytelling skills, learn how to use guidance skills with small children, and more.