Babysitting, CPR skills camp offered at high school campus 

Posted: 5:46 am, June 18, 2022 by News Staff

babysitting camp

Two different sessions offered starting June 27

– Youth ages 11-16 are invited to learn babysitting and childcare skills during a fun and informative hands-on camp hosted on the Paso Robles High School Campus. The camp will be offered in two sessions, Monday-Thursday, June 27-30 or July 11-14 from 2-5 p.m. at Bearkitten Preschool. The cost is $60 for registration plus a $40 supply fee. Sibling discounts are available.

Students will receive lots of hands-on safety practice, first aid safety tips, and a Safesitter CPR certificate. Additionally, participants will learn basic care needs for different age groups, practice storytelling skills, learn how to use guidance skills with small children, and more.

Learn more and register here.

 

