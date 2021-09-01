Baker Wine & Grape Analysis celebrates 20th harvest, announces ownership change

Heather Mikelonis will take over as owner beginning in 2022

–Baker Wine & Grape Analysis (BWGA), founded by Brenda Baker, this year is celebrating its 20th harvest season. The business is also marking another milestone: its operations manager, Heather Mikelonis, will take over the reins as owner beginning Jan. 2022.

“I’m thrilled to announce Heather will become the new owner of BWGA,” said Baker, current owner, and founder. “I can think of no other person to whom I would rather pass the torch. She will run the lab as I have; the name, crew, location and great service will all stay the same.”

Mikelonis, working alongside Baker for the past 15 years, has focused on developing its reporting system, updating technology, repairing and maintaining equipment, designing the workflow of the laboratory to assure efficiency and accuracy, and instituting outreach programs to grow the business.

“I’m proud of what we’ve built, and I’m honored to carry Brenda’s legacy forward,” said Mikelonis. “The dedication and loyalty of our clients and staff are the foundation of BWGA’s success.”

Each staff member brings a unique skill set and specialty to the business. The team, in addition to Baker and Mikelonis includes:

Sherrie Holzer, TTB Certified Chemist, is a professional wine judge and longtime winemaker. She has been an integral part of developing the BWGA sensory analysis program.

Amy Freeman, TTB Certified Chemist, is a longtime winemaker with a food chemistry background and brings vast experience in both the winery and vineyard.

Rebecca Chapman, TTB Certified Chemist brings her expertise in chemistry and microbiology with first-hand knowledge of making wine from Oregon to New Zealand.

Barb McFadden, Bookkeeper, faithfully keeps our books in good order.

The business partnership and friendship between Baker and Mikelonis demonstrates the culture at BWGA. “Brenda has developed a business based on quality service,” said Mikelonis. “Our core values are accuracy, efficiency, and great customer service. The lab has grown along with the Central Coast’s wine, olive oil, distilled spirits, beer, cider, kombucha and vineyard industries and I’m excited to continue supporting these producers.”

“Our analytical capabilities at BWGA rival any wine laboratory in the United States,” said Baker. “I’m honored to be able to pass the business on to a good friend and colleague. I’ll be roaming the Wind River Mountains in Wyoming in spring and summer, but I’ll return for harvests so you will still see me from time to time.”

