Ballot drop box located at Paso Robles City Library



–The Paso Robles City Library has a safe, convenient receptacle for Vote-by-Mail ballots, located by the Circulation Desk. It will be in place until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Nov. 3, 2020.

To date, 55 primary election ballots have been dropped off, according to the library.

The library is located at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Share this post!

Related