Barenaked Ladies to play at Vina Robles

–This week, the Barenaked Ladies announced their extensive Last Summer On Earth tour of North America in 2020. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will round out the lineup. The tour will find Barenaked Ladies playing major venues all across North America, including a stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on June 14.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth tour,” vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson shares. “Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That’s a lot of hits per night!”

Following their critically-acclaimed 2019 tour with Hootie & the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies is ready to hit the road again and bring out all the fan favorites that have built them a long-lasting career and worldwide fanbase. The Toronto-based “cult fave” (Paste Magazine) —who have now sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned multiple JUNO Awards and Grammy nominations— are also set to release new music in May of this year.

This will be the 6th edition of the tour, founded by the band in 2012 – the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last, hence the “Last Summer On Earth.” Barenaked Ladies headline and bring some of their best friends and favorite bands along for a summer of good times, and of course, great music. Past acts include Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall.

“We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world,” adds Ed Robertson, “but could they have been THAT wrong?! C’mon out and rock with us like it’s your Last Summer On Earth!”

VIP packages for Barenaked Ladies will be available which include premium seats and merch packages. The Gold packages will include pre-show soundcheck parties and meet-and-greet.

The band just launched Barenaked Bytes, the official Barenaked Ladies app. The app will have news, information, and merch. Fans who download the app will have first access to tickets and VIP packages starting Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with the purchase of a Barenaked Bytes bundle. Fans who have previously purchased VIP packages will receive an exclusive code to purchase pre-sale tickets on January 22nd. More information about fan pre-sales can be found here.

Each ticket purchased will include a digital download of Barenaked Ladies’ forthcoming album, which is due for release in May of 2020. VIP packages and album digital downloads may not be available in all venues.

For Last Summer On Earth 2020, Barenaked Ladies is proud to continue to partner with REVERB to make the tour more sustainable. Since 2004, Barenaked Ladies has worked with REVERB to reduce the environmental impact of touring while also giving back to local communities across the US and Canada.

All information on the Last Summer On Earth 2020 tour can be found at barenakedladies.com. Barenaked Bytes can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

Share this post!

Related