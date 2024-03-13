Barney Schwartz Park soccer field renovations underway

Renovations expected to continue for the next few weeks

– Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles is currently undergoing its annual field renovations, as announced by the City of Paso Robles’ Facebook page, Paso Robles City Updates. This routine maintenance occurs in March of each year to address the wear and tear caused by high usage, particularly on the soccer fields.

The renovation process begins with staff identifying all irrigation valves and sprinkler heads to prevent damage during maintenance. Following this, the fields undergo plug aeration, and approximately 350 pounds of tall fescue seed blend are spread across them. This seeding aims to alleviate “high wear” areas, focusing particularly on the field crowns and goal boxes.

In addition to seeding, staff have applied over 266 cubic yards of top dressing compost blend, covering an area exceeding 500,000 square feet. These efforts are intended to enhance the quality and durability of the fields.

Renovations are expected to continue for the next few weeks to ensure the fields are in optimal condition for public use.

