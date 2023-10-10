Baseball legend Steve Garvey announces campaign for U.S. Senate

Campaign is focused on ‘quality-of-life issues, public safety, and education’

– Baseball legend Steve Garvey announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in California Tuesday morning. He is a Republican.

“Our campaign is focused on quality-of-life issues, public safety, and education,” Garvey said. “As a U.S. Senator, I will serve with commonsense, compassion, and will work to build consensus to benefit all of the people of California.”

Garvey, a former professional baseball player who played as a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1987, was a 10-time All-Star, National League Most Valuable Player in 1974, and National League Championship Series MVP in 1978 and 1984. Garvey also holds the National League record for consecutive games played (1,207) and was named baseball’s “Iron Man” by Sports Illustrated. Garvey was part of the Dodgers’ infield that won four National League pennants and one World Series championship in 1981.

Garvey’s efforts have not been exclusively focused on the field, he has also been giving back. He succeeded Frank Sinatra as the national campaign chairman of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. In Addition, he assists in a variety of other causes: Special Olympics, Juvenile Diabetes, The Blind Children Center, The Sisters of Carondelet, United Way, Ronald McDonald House, St. Vincent DePaul Center, Pediatrics AIDS, the Starlight Foundation, and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Garvey also finds the time to hold positions on numerous civic committees and corporate boards.

“I’ve been fortunate to wear many hats in my life – from professional athlete to businessman to philanthropist. But the one thing that has remained consistent is my love for this great state and my desire to make a difference,” Garvey said. “In baseball, it’s not about the individual; it’s about the team. I believe the same holds true for politics. It’s time we come together, find common ground, and work towards a brighter future.”

To learn more about Garvey’s campaign, visit SteveGarvey.com.

Watch Garvey’s announcement video below:

