Bastille coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale Tuesday

– Last week, Bastille dropped their latest single “Shut Off The Lights” from their fourth studio album “Give Me The Future,” out February 4. The group also announced its 2022 US tour dates as part of their upcoming “Give Me The Future Tour.” The US leg kicks off on May 14 in Memphis, Tenn., and will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, May 21.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and via general on-sale on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time at https://www.bastillebastille.com/.

“Shut Of The Lights” is set to a gleaming guitar melody and infectious beat, embracing 80’s influences whilst maintaining the catchy, euphoric alt-pop brilliance that’s made Bastille one of Britain’s biggest bands. The future festival anthem offers a different perspective to much of Give Me The Future, instead asking us to step away from our screens and the escapism offered online and join in with what’s unfolding in front of us now – “Shut off the lights, you don’t need them to dance.”

Over the course of their previous three albums, Bastille has cemented a reputation for building whole worlds around their releases, often doing so with innovative, award-winning creativity. Give Me The Future is no different, this time accompanied by a fictional, but familiar, tech giant called Future Inc., the creators of an invention called “Futurescape”—a device that allows users to live out their dreams virtually. It’s weaved through every element of the campaign and can be seen in the videos for the previous singles— “Distorted Light Beam,” “Thelma & Louise,” and “No Bad Days.”

