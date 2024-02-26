Wrestler ends senior year among the top 16 in the state

– Paso Robles High School wrestler Dominic Marquez competed at the state meet this weekend and ended his senior year in the top 16 of the state. Marquez went into the tournament ranked #23. He beat number #34 from Chico and #30 from Folsom. Marquez lost to # 3 Poway and lost to #6 St. John Bosco in overtime. Had he won his last match he would have placed top 8 in state, according to Coach Nate Ybarra.

“It was a tough match where there was three lead changed in the match. It could have gone either way,” said Ybarra, “Dominic had a heck of a career here at Paso. From going through the COVID-19 pandemic year to rebuilding to CIF champions to moving to division 1. Dominic was a part of rebranding the Bearcat wrestling name. The wrestling team will continue to work hard in the off season.”

