Bearcat named finalist at FFA State Proficiency Conference

Elias Duenas-Mendoza presented his work to over 7,000 students and staff at the Golden One Arena in Sacramento

– On March 23, Paso Robles High School students participated in the FFA State Conference. One of the students, Elias Duenas-Mendoza, was recognized as a State Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Proficiency Finalist for Diversified Crop Production.

He presented his work to over 7,000 students and staff at the Golden One Arena in Sacramento. Although he did not win the competition, it was an honor for him to be recognized on such a large scale for his efforts outside the classroom, according to a press release from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

The PRHS FFA staff and his team expressed their pride and happiness for Duenas-Mendoza’s accomplishments. For all the FFA members, SAE is mandatory and a way to apply classroom principles in the real world. The purpose of SAE is to provide a wide range of experiences to explore the career field the students are interested in. Most of the SAE programs are conducted outside of regular class time, either at the student’s home or in a place of business.

For more about the FFA State Proficiency, contact Matthew Vierra at mavierra@pasoschools.org.

