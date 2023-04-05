Bearcat science students volunteer at elementary school STEM nights

Group of high school volunteers ran hands-on science stations during the months of January through March

– Anatomy and physiology students from Paso Robles High School (PRHS) recently volunteered at all six elementary schools in the PRJUSD school district, running hands-on science stations during the months of January through March. Stemming from a community STEM Night initiative (Science Technology Engineering Math) organized by the elementary teachers, PRHS students offered their assistance and some fun science apparatus to enhance the event.

High schoolers from upper-level science classes such as anatomy, GEO, physics, and chemistry helped organize the science night, with each student running a station that captivated the younger attendees. The event offered a range of engaging activities, from walking on broken glass to exploring anatomy models and peering into the microscopic world.

Many of the PRHS students who volunteered recalled attending similar STEM nights when they were in elementary school, showcasing the importance of community involvement in promoting scientific curiosity and learning.

The program was founded by Mark Fairbank, who still comes back from retirement to help train high schoolers and even run the stations himself. The initiative received tremendous support from the dedicated elementary teachers who attend and organize the STEM nights, including Jillian Jaeger (Kermit King), Kara Turton & Megan Ford (Georgia Brown), Monica Pafumi & Jill Goldbach (Virginia Peterson), Nancy Mayer (Pat Butler), Melinda Corbin (Winifred Pifer), and Clarisse Dart (Glen Speck).

Share To Social Media